State Representative Bennie Cook Honored as a Freshman Legislator of the Year

Office of Bennie Cook

House Speaker Rob Vescovo Recognizes Cook as Friend of Law Enforcement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook is receiving recognition for his outstanding work as an advocate for Missouri’s law enforcement. Cook recently received a Freshman Legislator of the Year Award for his work as a Friend of Law Enforcement from House Speaker Rob Vescovo.

In his first term in office, Cook has proved himself to be a strong proponent of Missouri’s law enforcement organizations, having sponsored several pieces of legislation seeking to aid law enforcement. Vescovo said Cook has done an outstanding job of working in committee and on the floor to serve Missouri’s finest. His 17 years of experience serving in law enforcement has proven to be a great resource as a member of the legislature.

“Rep. Cook hit the ground running and has quickly become respected by his colleagues for his support and understanding of law enforcement here in Missouri. He has done outstanding work this session and is incredibly deserving of this recognition,” said Vescovo, R-Arnold.

“I would like to thank Speaker Rob Vescovo for this honor. He understands that I will fight for our law enforcement and I will always ‘Back the Blue’” Cook, R-Houston, said.

Cook serves as the state representative for the 142nd House District, which represents Texas, Howell, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. He was elected to his first two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2020. He served on the following committees: Public Safety, Professional Registration and Licensing and Health & Mental Health.