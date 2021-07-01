Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild reveals raffle quilt for 2022 quilt show

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild is currently meeting and preparing for its upcoming quilt show.

Several members have created a stunning appliqued quilt to raffle at the show scheduled for October 2022.

The Uniquely Yours Quilt Shop located off Highway 72 in Rolla has displayed the quilt for their initial reveal and has offered an opportunity for anyone wishing to purchase a raffle ticket and see a close-up view of the quilt.

Two of the quilt's creators, Terri Welch and Sharoll Stuckey, note they enjoy various quilting techniques and are willing to share their knowledge with fellow quilters and those wanting to learn more about quilting.

Residents interested in joining the guild can stop by one of their meetings, held at 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month at First Baptist Church Missionary Building, at 10th and Cedar streets.

Residents can view the 2022 raffle quilt at Uniquely Yours Quilt Shop from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.