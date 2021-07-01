Ozark Actors Theatre

Ozark Actors Theatre presents Always...Patsy Cline, Jul. 8-18

Ozark Actors Theatre (OAT) is proud to present ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE, as their first production of the Summer 2021 season! ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE will run July 8-18, 2021. Check Ozark Actor’s Theatre’s webpage for performance times and tickets: https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org/alwayspatsycline.

Synopsis: This production is more than a tribute to the legendary Country singer who died tragically at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963. The show is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger. The music of legendary country music star PATSY CLINE – “Crazy”, “ I Fall to Pieces”, “Sweet Dreams’ and many more—is blended into the true story of rare friendship. A fan meets PATSY CLINE one night, and the two stay in touch for a lifetime.

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE is directed by Bill Kincaid, who has worked with these professional actress’s playing Patsy and Louise: Lysa Fox and Tammy Killian.

Running time : 2 hours

Blane Pressler - Artistic Consultant

Patrick Ulrich – Scenic Design

Jenna Gove – Costume designer

James Davis – Lighting Designer

Jim Welch –Production stage manager

Michael Smedley – Sound Designer

MD/Piano – Curtis Moeller

Pedal Steel Guitar – Bill Dobkins

Guitar – Bob Kraus

Drums – Andrew Randall

For more information about Ozark Actors Theatre and to purchase tickets to our Professional Summer Shows, visit www.OzarkActorsTheatre.org

Follow @ozarkactorstheatre on IG and Ozark Actors Theatre on Facebook.

Ozark Actors Theatre is a Professional theatre company in Rolla, Missouri that occupies the Cedar Street Playhouse. OAT Education (OAT Ed) gives students the opportunity to learn and grow in the performing arts by producing programs and monthly workshops year-round. OAT’s community theatre branch, The Cedar Street Players provides performance opportunities for community members of all ages.