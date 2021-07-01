Eudaly, Packard recognized by Missouri School Boards Association

Rolla Daily News staff

Rolla School District Board of Education members Sue Eudaly and James Packard were recognized in Springfield on June 18-19 by the Missouri School Boards' Association (MSBA) during the MSBA's Igniting Great Ideas Summit.

Eudaly recieved her Advanced Certification Award while Packard received the Advanced and Master Certification from the Missouri School Boards Association.

The programs established by MSBA recognize local school board members for pursuing assertional learning opportunities beyond the legally required school board training.

Pictured with Eudaly and Packard are MSBA Executive Director Melissa Randol and Past President Rhonda Gilstrap.