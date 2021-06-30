Summer school at Partridge Elementary

Waynesville School District

Lisa O'Donnell's summer school class at Partridge Elementary worked together in teams to build a basketball tower. The challenge was to design a tower that could support a basketball using only newspaper and masking tape. The tower had to support the basketball for at least 20 seconds. Students also had a bonus challenge! They had to see who could construct the tallest tower possible while still holding the basketball. Before building, students asked questions, imagined and planed their structure, created their structure, tested and improved the structure.