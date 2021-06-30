Sixth graders and STEM at Waynesville
Waynesville School District
Can you poke a pencil through a plastic bag filled with water and not have water leak out everywhere? Waynesville sixth graders can. Sixth graders learned about how polymer chains work together to prevent water from leaking out of a bag during a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activity during summer school. Students enjoyed experimenting with why the plastic bags would not leak water and explaining the simple science behind it.