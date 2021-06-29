Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild Reveals 2022 Quilt Show Raffle Quilt

Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild

The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild is again meeting and preparing for their upcoming October 2022 Quilt Show. Several members have created a stunning appliqued quilt to raffle at the upcoming show. The Uniquely Yours Quilt Shop located off Hwy 72 in Rolla has displayed the quilt for their initial reveal; offering opportunities for anyone wishing to purchase a chance on the quilt and seek a close-up view.

Pictured with the displayed quilt are two of the creators, Terri Welch and Sharoll Stuckey. Both quilters enjoy a variety of quilting techniques and are willing to share their knowledge with fellow quilters and “Want to-be” quilters.

If anyone is interested in joining the guild, they are now meeting at the 1st Baptist Church Missionary Building, located on 10th and Cedar. Meetings are held at 6PM the first Thursday of the month. Stop in at Uniquely yours between Noon and 5 PM Monday through Friday and Noon to 4 on Saturday to view the 2022 Raffle quilt or learn more about the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild.