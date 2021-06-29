Missouri State Fair accepting nominations to honor veterans and active military

The Rolla Daily News

The deadline to nominate a Missouri veteran/active duty service member for the 2021 Missouri State Fair Military Flag Retreat, sponsored by Capital Materials, Retrieving Freedom, Inc., and Starline Brass, is approaching quickly.

Veterans and active duty service members from Missouri are eligible to be honored in a Military Flag Retreat ceremony taking place near the Centennial Entrance on the Missouri State Fairgrounds throughout the eleven days of the Missouri State Fair.

Individuals can be nominated using a form available on the Missouri State Fair website. Nominees must be Missouri residents and available to attend one of the eleven days of the 119th Missouri State Fair, Aug. 12-22. Once a nomination form is complete, it can be mailed, faxed, or emailed to the Missouri State Fair office to be entered into the selection process. The deadline to submit nominations is July 5, 2021.

Send in nominations now to join us in honoring military service men and women in the return of the Military Flag Retreat Ceremony at the 2021 Missouri State Fair!