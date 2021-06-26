After February blackouts, energy companies gear up for high summer demand

RDN REPORTS

Fishing is a great way to connect families with the outdoors. It’s a great tool to introduce children to healthier lifestyles and it’s a good activity for strengthening family bonds. These are some of the many benefits of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s Discover Nature – Fishing Program.

This program provides free lessons to help kids and families gain skills and confidence to enjoy fishing through a series of four instructional sessions:

• Lesson 1: Equipment, casting, proper fish handling

• Lesson 2: How to tie a knot and bait a hook

• Lesson 3: Five common Missouri fish – their anatomy, habitats and life cycles

• Lesson 4: Fishing with lures, fishing regulations

Interested families will have a chance to take Lessons 1 and 2 of the Discover Nature – Fishing program at MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center near Winona on June 29. There will be an opportunity to take Lessons 3 and 4 on July 1, also at Twin Pines. The program on both dates will be from 4:30-6 p.m. At the conclusion of the July 1 session, participants will have a chance to do catch-and-release fishing at the Twin Pines pond. Fishing equipment, bait, and lures will be provided and a fishing permit will not be required.

People can register for both dates at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178555

This event is open to ages 7 and up. Each participant must register for this program individually. Participants will be asked to social distance during the event.

MDC’s Twin Pines Conservation Education Center is located near Winona at 30086 Highway 60. For more information about this or other events at the facility, call 573-325-1381.

People can get information about other upcoming Discover Nature Fishing classes can be found at mdc.mo.gov.