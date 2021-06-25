The 17th Annual Rolla Rotary Golf Tournament set for Sept. 20

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

On Monday, Sept. 20, at Oak Meadow Country Club, 10700 County Road 3110, join the golf, good and fun and raise money for the Rotary Club of Rolla.

Proceeds from the tournament are used to help fund service projects in the local community.

As Rotarians, their mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through their fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.

Team registration for the four person scramble is $500 per team, and the cost includes green fees, cart, two meals, beverages and prizes.

There is a 10 a.m. registration, 10:30 a.m. putting contest, 11 a.m. lunch, 11:30 a.m. Shotgun Start and 4:30 p.m. dinner.