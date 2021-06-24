New Pre-Apprenticeship Manufacturing program registering students

RDN REPORTS

The new pre-apprenticeship program at East Central College is designed to provide needed job skills to those interested in a career in manufacturing.

The three-week program, East Central College is providing at no cost to each participant and will prepare them in such areas as welding, HVAC, industrial maintenance and precision machining.

Students will also gain skills that area manufacturers need for their employees, such as decision making, Microsoft Word and Excel, team building, goal setting and workplace quality and safety.

“The curriculum is specifically designed with our area manufacturers in mind.” says Dr. Ed Shelton, executive director of the East Central College Center for Workforce Development. “At a time when manufacturers are in desperate need of workers, our program provides the entry level skills for the pre-apprentice to be successful as well as helping the area’s economy remain competitive with a qualified workforce.”

A key to the program’s success is the engagement and involvement of local manufacturers. Clemco Industries. G.H. Tool & Mold, Henniges Automotive, Royal Canin, Silgan Plastics and WEG Transformers will discuss career opportunities with the students.

Once the pre-apprentices finish the program, they will be provided the opportunity to continue their education into a registered apprenticeship program at East Central College.

The program is offered at no cost due to a state award from the Missouri Office of Workforce Development in the amount of $75,000.

Classes will be held in the East Central College Business and Industry Center July 12-July 29. For those without a high school diploma, the program will start July 6.

For those interested, contact Melissa Richards at Melissa.Richards@eastcentral.edu or 636-649-5806.

The deadline to register is Friday, July 2.