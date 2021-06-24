Missouri S&T plans new degree in environmental science

RDN REPORTS

To meet the growing demand and interest in environmental sustainability, Missouri University of Science and Technology plans to add a new bachelor’s degree in environmental science.

The University of Missouri Board of Curators approved Missouri S&T’s proposal to create the new bachelor of science degree during the board meeting Thursday, June 24.

The degree proposal will now go before the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education for approval.

The proposed degree will draw on Missouri S&T’s expertise in biological sciences, civil engineering, economics, environmental engineering, geology and geophysics, geological engineering, and history to help address a projected growth in demand for environmental scientists in Missouri and elsewhere.

The multidisciplinary program will be offered through S&T’s biological sciences department. Missouri S&T projects the program will enroll approximately 40 new students in its first semester.

“We are very excited to get this program approved so we can start recruiting students,” says Dr. David Duvernell, chair and professor of biological sciences at Missouri S&T. “The new degree will fit the campus perfectly due to S&T already offering all the courses necessary to put together the environmental sciences program, along with S&T’s other STEM offerings.”

The university’s location near the Mark Twain National Forest, Missouri’s mining district and natural waterways “makes it an ideal location to learn about the unique natural resources and ecosystems of the Show-Me State,” says Duvernell.

“A main strength of the program will be that, beyond a core of cross-disciplinary courses, there will be flexibility for students to include advanced elective courses in various disciplines,” says Duvernell. “For example, if students are interested in water resources, they can explore additional course work in geology and aquatic ecology. If students are interested in environmental microbiology, then they can focus on advanced course work offered in biology and environmental engineering.”

For more information about Missouri S&T’s degree programs, visit futurestudents.mst.edu.