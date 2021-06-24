Independence Day Trash and Recycling Schedule

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

In observance of Independence Day, the office at City of Rolla Environmental Services Department will be closed Monday, July 5.

Monday’s trash and recycling will run Tuesday. Tuesday’s trash and recycling will run on Wednesday.

For more information contact the Environmental Services Department at 364-6693.

Residents can also visit their website at www.rollacity.org for a complete list of observed holidays and collection day changes.