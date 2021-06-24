Improve your skeet skills at program at MDC's Andy Dalton Shooting Range

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Skeet is a popular shooting activity for sport shooters and also for hunters trying to improve their shotgun skills.

People can get tips on how to improve their skeet-shooting skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Shotgun – Learning to Shoot Skeet, Intermediate Level.” This free program will be Saturday, June 26 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center.

This program is for ages 15 and up. It’s not for a beginning shotgun shooter, but rather for the experienced shotgun shooter who wants to learn more about skeet. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178569

Skeet is a shotgun sport shooting activity where clay targets are launched from two “houses” in somewhat sideways paths that intersect in front of the shooter.

At the June 26 program, Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Underwood will cover skeet-related topics such as how the game of skeet works, how to mount your gun, hold points, break points, forward allowance, and what type of guns and loads work best.

Dalton Range staff will provide 20-gauge shotguns and ammunition or participants can bring their own unloaded gun to the program.

Participants who plan to use their own ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition that's appropriate for the gauge of their gun.

People who bring their own shotguns should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range.

There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom. Participants will be encouraged to social distance in the classroom and while shooting on the range.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. To get more information on this program or other range events, call the Andy Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov.