Department of Health Senior Services Summer Food Service Program

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is continuing to help families in need during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Through the Summer Food Service Program, thousands of meals have been provided and will continue to be provided all summer.

The program is designed to provide breakfast, lunch, and/or snacks to children living in eligible areas during the summer months and during times of public emergencies, when children do not have access to free or reduced-price meals at school.

Each location will provide seven breakfasts, seven lunches or suppers, and one gallon of milk for every child age 1-18. Kids do not have to be present, and a parent can pick up for their children, in their home or under their care.

To pick up for another child requires prior approval.

Times, days and locations may change. The Summer Food Service Program helps assure that eligible populations have access to nutritious meals during the summer months.