Pulaski County July 2021 Events

First Friday in Dixon — Dixon Chamber of Commerce

When: July 2, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Contact: https://www.dixonchamberofcommerce.com/

Vendor booths, face painting and fun activities for families in downtown Dixon.

Celebrate Freedom Color Run - Healthy Futures Pulaski County

When: July 2, 7 p.m.

Contact: F.R.O.G. Fitness Group — Melissa Martinez

Come run or walk this Free, Fun and Family Friendly event, S. Pine St., in Dixon. Registration is free but required.

Buckhorn Blast — Freedom of the Road Riders Local 28

Contact: Mayra Preble — mayrapreble@yahoo.com

Family fun event — bouncy house, games, and fireworks at the Pulaski County Shrine Park, Buckhorn.

Ultra Sweaty Santa - 6-hour endurance event

When: July 17 from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Contact: F.R.O.G. Fitness Group — Melissa Martinez

https://www.facebook.com/events/171658674684062

Celebrate Christmas in July with a free 6-hour ultra-run. Run, walk or ruck a 3- or 6-mile loop on shaded, packed gravel, alongside the Big Piney River in Devils Elbow, just off Route 66. Prizes for best costume, Queen and King of the hill, and finishers with the most miles.

Outdoor Expo by the Fallen Outdoors - Outdoor Expo featuring hunting, fishing, food, arts and crafts, community support and kids activities.

More Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/858373591697733/?active_tab=about

Saturdays in July:

Old Stagecoach Stop Museum

When: Beginning July 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More Information: http://www.oldstagecoachstop.org/

Experience the history of this unique building located in downtown Waynesville. Twelve rooms of unique history from the 1800s through 1960.

Frisco Depot Museum

When: Saturday, July 17, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Experience Railroad history inside this real original depot in Crocker

More Information: Lonnie Garrett 573-528-3550

Every Saturday Richland Farmers Market

More Information: https://www.facebook.com/RichlandFarmersMarket

Baked goods, veggies, herbs, eggs, soaps, knife sharpening and crafts, located in downtown Richland.