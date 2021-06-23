Grape and Fall Festival concert set for September

RDN REPORTS

The St. James Chamber announced that the headliner for the Grape & Fall Festival Concert is Maddie & Tae.

The chamber is still seeking members for a few of their teams.

The Festival Marketing Team and Main Event Team could still use a few more volunteers to help with the planning and organization.

The chamber said they are getting a lot of interest, and will need a lot of help for the festival.

The dates for the 2021 festival will be Sept. 8-11.

“If we want to see this event continue to be held and to grow we need volunteers to come forward and take a piece of the pie to help out,” the chamber noted.

The St. James Tourist Center is open 9 a.m – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. -5 p.m. on Sunday, at 134 State Highway B.