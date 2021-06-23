Phelps County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 30% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Phelps County has administered more than 27,333 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of June 22, according to data from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.

That's up 1% from the previous week's tally of 26,961 COVID-19 doses administered.

In Phelps County, 30% of people living in Phelps County are fully vaccinated as of June 22. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Missouri reported 618,713 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.79% from the week before.

The five areas with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Missouri as of June 22 are Boone County (45%), St. Charles County (43%), St. Louis County (42%), Joplin (40%) and Franklin County (39%).

More:Fort Leonard Wood COVID-19 clinic opens at PX

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Phelps County as of June 22:

How many people in Phelps County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

33% of people in Phelps County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 14,754 people

30% of people in Phelps County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 13,236 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Missouri have been vaccinated so far?

45% of people in Missouri have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,711,600 people

38% of people in Missouri are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,338,257 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.