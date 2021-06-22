Missouri Extension holding pressure canning class in Dent County

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The University of Missouri Extension in Dent County is holding a pressure canning workshop featuring various home canning techniques and recipes.

The workshop “Canning Vegetables” will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. July 17 at Salem Community Center, 1200 W. Rolla St.

There is a $25 free for each workshop to cover the cost of food and materials.

To register call the Dent County MU Extension office at 573-729-3196 or visit http://extension.missouri.edu/events/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning.

Space is limited to the first 15 people who register in each class.