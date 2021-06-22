Post Dispatch names Brewer Science a winner of the greater St. Louis top workplaces, seven years running

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Brewer Science, Inc. has been awarded the Top Workplaces 2021 honor by St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC.

The anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are vital to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

Brewer Science was first recognized with this award in 2012, and since then has won the Top Workplace Award nine times - 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The sustained accolades of this award come as no surprise to the hundreds of employees who work at Brewer Science, as they were the ones who nominated their company.

In addition to being named a Top Workplace in the St. Louis region, Brewer Science was also recognized on the National list of Top Workplaces in the Manufacturing Industry.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Employees are given opportunities to grow personally and professionally through career development trainings, health and wellness plans, community events and other programs. Brewer Science became Certified Employee-Owned in 2020.

This year, Brewer Science achieved Certified B CorpTM status, reaching the highest standards of social responsibility and sustainability.

Chief Resources Officer of Brewer Science Dan Brewer said, “In realizing that our employees are our greatest asset, we’ve worked to create an empowered workforce.

“By creating opportunities for employees that span from hiring to retirement, Brewer Science builds expertise and value that translates directly into carefully crafted customer solutions.

“We strive to have people at the focus of our company, which I believe makes us unique and competitive in this industry. Receiving an award focused on employee satisfaction is a great achievement.”

The Top Workplace of 2021 nomination comes as Brewer Science celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Individuals can check out the company’s reflection of progress and aspirations for the future by visiting 40 Years of Innovation.