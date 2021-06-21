Input sought for Waynesville R-VI School District Pandemic Opening Guide

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville R-VI School District is seeking input on its Pandemic Opening Guide approved by the Board of Education May 17 titled “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.”

Input is sought from students, families, school administration, district administration, special education administrators, teachers, principals, school leaders, other educators, school staff, unions, civil rights organizations, disability rights organizations, stakeholders representing the interest of children with disabilities, English learners, children experiencing homelessness, children and youth in foster care, migratory students, children who are incarcerated and other underserved students.

Waynesville R-VI School District said it would not respond to public comment provided, but the information will be provided to the Waynesville School District Board of Education.

Public comment provided through the link will be received beginning at 8 a.m. Monday through 4 p.m. July 7.

The district will continue to give students out-of-school services due to COVID-19 through virtual homebound instruction, organized by the Student Services and Special Services Office.

Please contact Courtney Long at 573-842-2092.

According to the district, the Pandemic Guide/ Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan will be reviewed and revised — if necessary — no less than every six months.

The guide is available in other languages by contacting Hilary Bales in the Personnel Services Office at 573-842-2094.

Residents can view the "Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan" at the following web pages:

https://www.waynesville.k12.mo.us/cms/lib/MO01910216/Centricity/Domain/1938/21-22%20Pandemic%20Guide%20Update%20.pdf

https://www.waynesville.k12.mo.us/cms/lib/MO01910216/Centricity/Domain/1938/Mitigation%20and%20Prevention%20Strategies.png

Residents will need to submit public comments to: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeuUFixBeAWHUfJnYc04GLpIP23yDQoXosU5GYDtYRMhYMBxA/viewform?usp=pp_url.

If the link above does not work, individuals can try copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeuUFixBeAWHUfJnYc04GLpIP23yDQoXosU5GYDtYRMhYMBxA/viewform.