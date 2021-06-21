Fort Leonard Wood’s Independence Day Celebration to include area’s largest fireworks display

Public Affairs Office

Fort Leonard Wood

Fort Leonard Wood will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration starting at 3 p.m. July 4 at Gammon Field.

Activities include games, food, music, a car show, the annual Salute to the Nation, concerts by country music stars Parmalee with special guests Thompson Square and the largest fireworks show in the area.

Admission is free, and the event is open to the public. Admission to the Interactive Zone, which includes inflatables, a petting zoo, pony rides and more, is $5 per person for visitors ages 5 and older.

For more information, visit https://leonardwood.armymwr.com.