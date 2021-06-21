CBRN School hosts Regimental Week events

Amanda Sullivan

Fort Leonard wood

The U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School will host its annual Regimental Week June 21 through 25, in honor of the 103rd anniversary of the Army Chemical Corps. Events include:

June 22

The Chemical Corps Regimental Run begins at 5:30 a.m. on Gammon Field, and will be livestreamed on the USACBRNS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/USACBRNS.

The State of the Regiment begins at 9 a.m. at Baker Theater, followed by the Sibert Awards ceremony at 9:45 a.m., and the Hall of Fame and Distinguished Members of the Corps Induction Ceremony at 10:30 a.m., all will be livestreamed on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri.

June 22 and 23

The Chemical Corps Regimental Association 2021 CBRN Exhibition is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nutter Field House.

June 23

A CCRA barbecue begins at 6 p.m. at the Pulaski County Fort Wood Shrine, located at 26920 Nn-333, in Waynesville.

June 24

The annual Honor to Our Fallen Sunrise Service begins at 6 a.m. at the Chemical Memorial Grove. The event will be livestreamed on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page.

June 25

The Green Dragon Ball begins at 6 p.m. at Nutter Field House. Cost is $45 per person and dress is formal attire. Tickets are available through the MSCoE Protocol Office.