Rolla First Assembly of God providing free food for kids
Lori Amos
The Rolla Daily News
Rolla First Assembly of God is providing free food for area children.
Rolla First Assembly of God is holding a drive-through pick-up for children ages 1-18.
The parent or guardian can pick up the free food, consisting of seven breakfasts, seven dinners and one gallon of milk for each child, from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays at Rolla First Assembly of God’s location at 1608 N. Oak St.
No sign-up is required, and it’s first-come, first-served.
Residents can volunteer to help at rollaAg.church or call 573-364-1266.