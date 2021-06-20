Rolla First Assembly of God providing free food for kids

Rolla First Assembly of God is providing free food for area children.

Rolla First Assembly of God is holding a drive-through pick-up for children ages 1-18.

The parent or guardian can pick up the free food, consisting of seven breakfasts, seven dinners and one gallon of milk for each child, from 3 to 6 p.m. Mondays at Rolla First Assembly of God’s location at 1608 N. Oak St.

No sign-up is required, and it’s first-come, first-served.

Residents can volunteer to help at rollaAg.church or call 573-364-1266.