Waynesville R-VI students participate in Juneteenth celebration

Waynesville R-VI students were recognized for their participation in the Juneteenth competition hosted by Blue Star Families during the NAACP’s celebration of Juneteenth on Saturday, June 12, at the St. Robert Community Center.

The NAACP event was organized by Charles Quinn, NAACP president, who also spoke at the event, and several volunteers who also participated in the day’s activities.

This year’s theme was “The shoulders we stand upon.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that makes Juneteenth an official federal holiday.

Juneteenth commemorates when enslaved people in Texas learned of their freedom, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln.

The news finally reached the port city of Galveston when Union soldiers arrived on June 19, 1865. The news was met with celebration and began the annual holiday.

Two Waynesville R-VI employees spoke during the event. Kymberly Rodriguez, assistant principal at Waynesville High School, shared the history of Juneteenth and Dr. Elizabeth Washington, director of special services, shared information about the district’s robust diversity program that focuses on inclusion and equity.

The students who won in the Juneteenth competition were as follows:

Laniesha Cox (WHS) - song entry

Eli Prather (WMDS) - digital artwork

Aubrey Goble Moore (WSGC) – painting

Jalyiath (2nd grade Freedom) - activity sheet

Audriana Harman (2nd grade Freedom) - activity sheet

Misaya Ologun (WHS) – poem

Alysa Todd (WHS) - PowerPoint presentation

Deja D. Wilson - (WSGC) – essay

Adelane Owns (5th grade - East) – artwork

Carter Gillett - (5th grade - Thayer) Play/Skit

Through Blue Star Families, each of the top 10 winners received a book.

In addition, the top five winners receive a Facebook portal: Third place received a $25 e-gift card and stuffed bear, second place received a $60 e-giftcard and a gift basket and first place received a $100 e-gift card and a gift basket.