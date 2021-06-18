Next phase of roadway improvement project to impact local Phelps County traffic

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

As part of an ongoing improvement project taking place on various roadways in Dent and Phelps Counties, work crews plan to start on the next phase next week.

Starting Monday, June 21, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing Phelps County Route K.

This work is expected to take several weeks to complete and will require daily intermittent lane closures with flaggers to guide motorists through the work zone.

Once this work is complete, crews will begin resurfacing Dent County Route HH near Salem.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district.

Residents can follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.