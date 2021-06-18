Fort Leonard Wood observes Juneteenth National Independence Day — facility updates

RDN REPORTS

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, establishing June 19 as a federal holiday.

Residents can view Maj. Gen. James Bonner, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena’s message on Juneteenth at https://www.army.mil/article/247649.

Due to the federal holiday being recognized on June 18, the following updates to events and operations on Fort Leonard Wood are as follows:

Closed/Canceled

- Child Development Centers, School Age Center, and Middle School and Teen Center will be closed

- All youth sports are canceled for Friday and Saturday

- Army Birthday 5K Fun Run is canceled

- Right Arm Night is canceled

- Army Birthday Golf Scramble is canceled, but the Piney Valley Golf Course will be open

- Other MWR establishments that are scheduled to be closed June 18 are: Specker Gym, Army Community Services, Leisure Travel Services, Auto Skills Center, Bruce C. Clarke Community Library and Pershing Community Center

Open/Still scheduled

- Davidson Fitness Center is scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

- Piney Valley Golf Course is scheduled to be open normal hours

- Other MWR establishments scheduled to be open June 18 with normal hours are: Outdoor Adventure Center, Rec Plex (miniature golf, go-karts, Wallace Outdoor Pool), Daugherty Bowling Center and LORA

- The Drive-In Movie is still scheduled to take place at 8:45 p.m. with a free showing of the PG-rated film, “The War with Grandpa,” at the Baker Theater parking lot

- Sandbaggers Cornhole Classic is still scheduled for noon, Saturday, June 19, at the Piney Valley Golf Course

Directorate of Human Resources events/facilities

- Fort Leonard Wood Transition Assistance Program Hiring Fair is still a go and is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Nutter Field House

- ID Card Facility and In/Out Processing will be open normal hours with minimal staffing, please call ahead. ID Card Facility – 573.596.0744; In/Out Processing – 573.596.8118

- Education Center and Official Mail Room will be closed

Other

- Commissary will be open with normal hours

- PX and shopettes will be open with normal hours

- AAFES will close the American Eatery, MSCoE and GLWACH Express shopettes, and the mobile food trucks; all other AAFES establishments will be open with normal hours

- Garrison Safety’s Remedial Driver’s Training is still scheduled for 8 a.m., June 18 at the 5th Engineer Battalion classroom

- All scheduled appointments at GLWACH will occur to include Primary Care. There will be minimal services for Pharmacy and Lab. For information about the Pharmacies at GLWACH and for appointments, please refer to GLWACH's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GLWACH or call the Appointment Line at 1.866.299.4234

- John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex will be closed

Residents can find more information on MWR events and facilities at: https://www.facebook.com/mwr.ftwood