Rolla Parks Department holding open house for citizens to rank priority projects

A lap pool at the Splash Zone? New playgrounds in the parks? More soccer fields and ballfields in the city? Restroom accessibility? A new tennis and pickleball court? Additions to the Acorn Trail?

According to Rolla Parks and Recreation’s Department, all of that and more will be up for discussion, as well as the opportunity to view possible options for these areas during Rolla Parks and Recreation’s Open House at Eugene Northern Community Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 24.

The Public Works Department will also be present and will display an array of proposed and upcoming projects.

The open house will feature city park projects either completed or in progress due to Prop P funding. According to Rolla Parks and Recreation Director Floyd Jernigan, a portion of the tax will sunset in 2023. Extending the tax will help continue the replacement and improvement of existing structures.

Members of the department and various representatives of community groups will be on hand to answer questions and collect feedback.

Citizens will have a chance to rank their priorities for these projects or list new wants during that time.

Residents will also see an overview of what’s been completed so far due to the city’s passage of Prop P to provide funding for local parks.

“We want to encourage everyone to attend,” Jernigan said. “This is one of our outreach efforts to share with and listen to our citizens regarding our parks system. We will have other initiatives to gain input in the coming months.”

Anyone wanting to find out more information on the open house can call 426-6901.