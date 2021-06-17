Mr. Rif’s Readers delivers over 100 books to Newburg children

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Mr. Rif's Readers, a local charity, recently delivered books to the Newburg Primary School.

Mr. Rif’s Readers is a charity that gives new and gently used books to children in five area primary schools each year in May. Mr. Rif's Readers buys books with money donated from residents through money raised at fundraisers as well as grants.

The charity donated 102 books to Newburg Primary School and has donated a total of 851 books this year.

Founder of Mr. Rif’s Readers, Kathleen Boulay-Eaton, said, “The teachers and children are always excited to receive these books. We give them at the end of the school year, hoping that the children will get excited about a brand new book of their own, read it, and continue reading during their summer break.”

“They are then better prepared when they return to school in August,” Boulay-Eaton, who founded the charitable group in 2017, added.

Residents who would like more information on Mr. Rif’s Readers can email Boulay-Eaton at boulak47@hotmail.com.

The nonprofit also accepts book donations. To donate books, mail donations to Mr. Rif’s Readers, PO Box 134, Sullivan, MO 63080. Any donation is completely tax-deductible.