Make Music Rolla to be celebrated Monday

Make Music Rolla begins at 10 a.m. Monday, with a performance by Miss St. James, Mackenzie Townley at the new Library Plaza on Pine Street.

Hands-on music activities for kids of all ages also start at 10 a.m. at the Downtown Bandshell and Festival area.

Activities include: drum circle, ukuleles, handbells, hand chimes, bucket drums and keyboards.

Students from Rolla Public Schools Summer School program will be attending in the morning, and students from St. Patrick’s Day Camp will be attending in the afternoon.

The activities are also open to the public.

The Rolla Choral Arts Society also announced the 312th Army Band “Loaded Brass” will be performing at Make Music Rolla.

The band will play at 1 p.m. at the new Library Plaza on Pine Street, followed by local singer and songwriter Greg Story at 2 p.m.

The band will also play on the evening concert at the Downtown Bandshell.

The updated concert schedule for the evening performances is:

Rolla Town Band at 7 p.m.

312th Army Band “Loaded Brass” at 7:45 p.m.

399th Army Band “Rough Riders” at 8:15 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to grab dinner downtown and then bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy the evening concerts at the Bandshell.

The Snowie Shaved Ice Truck will be at the Downtown Bandshell throughout the day. The “Holy Taco!” trailer with Chef Rocky Smith will be on site for the evening concerts.

Additional performances have been added. For a complete up to date schedule go to: http://rollachoirs.org/makemusicrolla.