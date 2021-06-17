Life Care Center of Waynesville hosts COVID awards for staff

RDN REPORTS

On Thursday, June 10, Life Care Center of Waynesville held a ceremony to honor its associates who worked at the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 20 staff members turned up to be recognized for providing care to the residents at the facility during its two COVID outbreaks in 2020. The facility has been COVID-free since January and has vaccinated many of its residents and staff. After recognizing associates by name, the facility served cake and refreshments.

The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living created the COVID-19 Honors program “for facilities to recognize their incredible staff in long-term care who demonstrated strength and courage in the face of COVID-19.”

Staff who worked during the pandemic can receive pins, while those who tested positive receive a medal.

“Everybody really enjoyed the ceremony,” said Kimberly Coyne, executive director. “They were excited that they got recognized for the hard work and long hours they put in during that time.”

The Waynesville facility added another component by ordering four medals for the four residents lost to COVID. Associates are mailing those out to the residents’ families.

About another 30 award recipients were unable to attend the ceremony and picked up their pins and medals later.

Life Care Center of Waynesville, located at 700 Birch Lane, is one of 10 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Missouri managed by Life Care Centers of America.

Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.