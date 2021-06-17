Calvert awarded scholarship to attend National Council of Juvenile Family Court Judges 84th Annual Conference

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Phelps County Associate Circuit Judge Mark Calvert has been awarded one of ten scholarships by the Coordinating Commission for Judicial Education to attend the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges 84th Annual Conference.

The annual conference will be held in St. Louis, on July 18.

Calvert currently serves as the Family Court Judge for Phelps County and the Administrative Family Court Judge for the 25th Judicial Circuit.

He has served in those positions since 2015.