Governor Parson appoints new Phelps County Circuit Clerk

Governor Mike Parson Wednesday appointed a Rolla resident to fill the Phelps County Circuit Court vacancy.

Sonja Childers, of Rolla, was appointed as the Phelps County Circuit Clerk.

Childers has 17 years of experience in the Phelps County Courthouse and recently served as Chief Deputy and Principal Clerk for the Phelps County Circuit Court.

She has also served as the Secretary to the 25th Judicial Circuit Presiding Judge.

Childers is a member of the Missouri Professional Association of Court Clerks and holds a Missouri Real Estate License.

In 2014, she participated in the Institute for Court Management-Court Performance Standards, hosted by the National Center for State Courts.

Childers graduated from Drury University with a Bachelor of Business Administration.