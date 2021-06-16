Crocker Presbyterian Church’s Community Care Program receives $2,500 COVID Grant

RDN REPORTS

The Meramec Regional Community Foundation (MRCF) has awarded grants totaling $10,000 to five nonprofit agencies for recovery needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crocker Presbyterian Church’s Community Care Program was one of the five nonprofits and received $2,500 from the Meramec Regional Coover COVID grant program.

COVID-19 eliminated the church’s ability to fundraise in support of the community food pantry. This grant will allow the church to utilize the funds to resupply the food pantry with necessary items, as well as, create and provide a referral assistance contact pamphlet for listing services that are not supplied by the church.

“The words ‘abundant blessing’ best describe the great impact and heartfelt appreciation felt by members of the Crocker Presbyterian Church, Crocker Ministerial Alliance, and Crocker community, after receiving $2,500 of MRCF grant funding in support of our food pantry’s Community Care Program,” said Debbie Fraski, church elder. “Being awarded these gracious funds will allow us to continue to meet the ever-increasing needs of our community. Hopefully, our combined efforts will lessen the level of stress individuals find within their daily lives!”

MRCF received a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), which was made possible by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company in partnership with the CFO. MRCF was one of 30 CFO affiliate foundations to receive Coover grant funding this year and chose to use its award to hold a community recovery grant round for eligible nonprofits. MRCF received 13 requests and was able to fund five.

The other four nonprofits receiving community recovery grants were: