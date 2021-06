RDN REPORTS

The Fort Leonard Wood Transition Assistance Program is hosting a hiring fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Nutter Field House.

Transitioning service members, along with veterans, retirees, Department of Defense civilians and family members are invited to meet with employers and learn more about job opportunities.

For more information, call 573-596-7070.