Eleven Point Committee accepting project proposals

Cody Norris

cody.s.norris@usda.gov

The Eleven Point Resource Advisory Committee is accepting project proposals that would enhance forest ecosystems or restore and improve land or watershed health on Mark Twain National Forest or adjacent lands.

The submitted projects will be considered for FY 2022 project year funding. Project funding was made available through Title II funds under the reauthorized Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act (Public Law115-141).

Completed project applications must be submitted electronically or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021.

Individuals can find project application forms by clicking on “Working Together” then choose “Advisory Committees” on the Forest website: fs.usda.gov/mtnf.

Instructions for completing the required form are also available online on the Forest Service website for Secure Rural Schools, Advisory Committees. Additional information concerning Title II projects is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/secure-rural-schools.

Applicants for Title II funds are encouraged to submit their forms electronically.

Email the proposal forms to Theresa Davidson at Theresa.davidson@USDA.gov.

Proposals may also be mailed to the Forest Headquarters in care of Theresa Davidson, Mark Twain National Forest, 401 Fairgrounds Road, Rolla, Missouri 65401.

Title II funds have been used to complete projects such as watershed maintenance and restoration, decommissioning roads, removing noxious or invasive plants, trail maintenance or obliteration, wildlife or fish habitat restoration, community wildfire protection plan implementation, forest health improvement and other infrastructure maintenance.

These funds are made available by Dent, Douglas, Oregon and Ozark counties which receive federal funds based on the percentage of land in federal ownership, timber receipt payments and per capita income.

Individuals, non-profit organizations and local governments can submit Title II project applications. Project proponents should discuss project ideas with the District Ranger on the District that the project is being proposed.

The funds for approved project are available for 2022 or 2023 implementation.

Applicants may also contact Theresa Davidson, RAC Coordinator, Mark Twain National Forest at 573-341-7499.