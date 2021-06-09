Intercounty Electric recognizes local high school students with scholarships

RDN REPORTS

In January, Intercounty began contacting local high schools to share information about an opportunity for juniors to participate in the co-op’s annual Youth Tour Essay Contest. The competition began with students at each school writing an essay about how they’d like to see their co-op be more involved in their local communities.

Coordinators at each school scored and submitted their top three essays to the cooperative. A panel of judges at Intercounty scored the top three essays and from those scores, determined a top student from each school.

Last year was the first year the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) had to cancel the Youth Tour trip to Washington, D.C., and consequently the C.Y.C.L.E. conference in Jefferson City. Unfortunately, lingering pandemic concerns have caused the trips to be cancelled again this year.

Intercounty Electric decided to recognize the effort of these students with a scholarship in lieu of the trips.

The first place student at each school received a $2,000 scholarship and the runners up from each school received a $500 scholarship.

Intercounty Electric congratulated each of the juniors on their hard work and exemplary effort in the contest.

The following students won first place $2,000 scholarships:

Allana Chitwood, of St. James

Mallory Moats, of Rolla

Sierra Rusco, of Salem

Winter Murray, of Licking

Mikayla Bond, of Summersville

Devon Sawyer, of Houston

Cecilia Groves, of Plato

Braxton Davis, of Cabool

Isaiah Schott, of Mountain Grove

The following students won $500 scholarships: