Summer classes begin at Missouri S&T

At the close of registration on Monday, 2,043 students were enrolled at Missouri University of Science and Technology in one of the university’s four summer sessions.

Missouri S&T’s four summer learning sessions include a blend of in-person, online and hybrid instruction. An eight-week session and the first of three four-week sessions began Monday. Additional four-week sessions will begin on Tuesday, July 6, and Monday, July 19.

Missouri S&T’s summer enrollment total includes 1,784 students enrolled on campus in Rolla and 259 students enrolled in classes through distance education.

Earlier this spring, Missouri S&T’s COVID-19 Incident Command Team (ICT) announced guidelines for a more relaxed protocol during in-person classes this summer.

Under the new guidelines, facial coverings are not required in classrooms or labs for fully vaccinated individuals but are recommended for non-vaccinated individuals.

Social distancing will continue in classrooms, which have been configured to allow for social distancing. Social distancing is not required in other campus spaces, including common areas, offices, conference rooms or outdoors.

Missouri S&T plans to return to return to pre-pandemic operations for the fall 2021 semester.

More information about the return to campus is available at coronavirus.mst.edu.