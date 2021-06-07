Rolla resident elected president of Missouri Federated Republican Women

RDN REPORTS

Rolla area resident Ellen Williamson was elected President of the Missouri Federated Republican Women for the two-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022 at the group’s annual convention which concluded Ju in Blue Springs.

Williamson currently serves as president of the local club, Republican Women of Phelps County.

Additionally, she is treasurer of the 8th Congressional District Federated Republican Women and serves the statewide chapter as secretary.

Reflecting on her election as president and her conviction that women can make a difference, Williamson said: "The MoFRW is an organization of women who believe strongly in God and this great nation. They take their responsibilities as American citizens as a privilege, not a right.

“We believe in strong moral values and do not take lightly the cost so many have paid to give us our freedoms. Our goal is to pursue honesty in government and help to spread and encourage that honesty and integrity throughout our communities, our state, and as part of the National Federation of Republican Women, this nation.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to have been elected."

The Missouri Federated Republican Women was founded in 1930 and has 40 member clubs with several others actively organizing and more than 800 members.

The organization’s objectives include promotion of an informed public through political education and activity, and increasing the effectiveness of women in the cause of good government while promoting the principles and candidates of the Republican Party.

Republican Women of Phelps County currently has 51 members and 13 associate members; and meets at 11:30 a.m., on the second Monday, at Alex's Pizza Palace 122 W. 8th St. in Rolla.