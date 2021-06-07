Missouri Department of Transportation seeks public input on statewide passenger rail service

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual open house on passenger rail as part of the development of the 2021 State Freight and Rail Plan.

The content is live through June 16 and accessible via the Missouri Department of Transportation webpage.

The virtual open house format allows members of the public to access the materials at any time through June 16.

The public is invited to view the information about Missouri’s passenger rail network, leave comments on how passenger rail service can better serve the citizens of the state, and ask the department of transportation and project team questions.

The passenger rail component of the State Freight and Rail Plan examines each of the three Amtrak service options in Missouri – Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner, Southwest Chief and Texas Eagle – and the economic impact of the Missouri River Runner state-sponsored route.

Open house participants are also encouraged to complete a survey designed to solicit feedback on recommendations for Missouri’s passenger rail system.

The State Freight and Rail Plan identifies current and future trends to help make informed decisions on future investments in Missouri's freight and passenger rail industries.

Freight and rail plans are required documents for the state to receive federal funding for future transportation projects.

According to the department of transportation, there are no dedicated federal funding sources for passenger rail, so these funds are vital to the Missouri River Runner’s long-term viability.

For additional information on the Missouri Freight and Rail Plan, contact Cheryl Ball, MoDOT 573-526-5578, or Cheryl.Ball@MoDOT.MO.gov.