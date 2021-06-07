15-year-old drowns while swimming in Meramec River

Associated Press

STANTON, Mo. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy from Illinois drowned while swimming in the Meramec River in eastern Missouri.

The Water Division of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said the boy was swimming Saturday afternoon at the Meramec Caverns Campground beach in Franklin County. The patrol said the boy went into deep water and failed to resurface. Rescuers took him to a hospital in Sullivan, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy was from Collinsville, Illinois. His name has not been released.