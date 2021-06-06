St. James Senior Center to hold fundraiser

RDN REPORTS

Gather your friends and family and enjoy a dinner and dance on June 26 at the St. James Senior Center’s Summer Fling.

Pat and the Boys from Newburg are set to perform at St. James Senior Center’s Summer Fling, where they will play country and rock and roll. Band members have been together 40 years, and they have had the privilege to play with Merle Haggard.

Their specialty is music from Line Dancing, Two Step, Waltz, Cha-Cha and Swing.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., a dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., and dancing will occur from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at St. James Senior Center, located at 110 W. James Boulevard, in St. James.

Tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased at the St. James Senior Center’s front desk between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. or call the senior center’s office (573) 265-2047 for further details.