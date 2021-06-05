Maneuver Support Center of Excellence names top civilians, instructors of the year

Brian Hill

Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (June 3, 2021) — Maneuver Support Center of Excellence leaders recognized the center’s calendar year 2020 instructors of the year and 2021 civilians of the year during a ceremony June 2 at Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

Maj. Gen. James Bonner, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, and MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Randolph Delapena presented awards to 11 instructors and 12 civilians.

“We have an incredibly diverse and complex set of missions here at Fort Leonard Wood,” Bonner said at the ceremony. “We generate readiness by leading, developing and inspiring over 80,000 service members each year; we drive change through dozens of unique Army modernization efforts; and, most importantly, we focus on people. Each person on this post plays a key role in moving us forward across our priorities. The honorees today are truly a reflection of each person who works here, and we appreciate each of you.”

In awarding the instructors of the year, Bonner said they “embody our profession through their service as Army experts, as honorable servants of the nation, and as faithful stewards.”

“You are on the front lines of leading and developing America’s sons and daughters into warriors and leaders of character,” he added.

The U.S. Army Engineer School winners included Capt. Jennifer Ward, Chief Warrant Officer 3 William Test, Staff Sgt. Dylon Dibble and Puleava Koke.

The U.S. Army Military Police School winners included Capt. Lindsey Madero, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Steven Geniuk — also named an instructor of the year at U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command — Staff Sgt. Joseph Mullett and David Brown.

The U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School winners included Capt. James Arsenault and Sgt. 1st Class Richard Dieter.

The MSCoE non-proponent group winner was Sgt. 1st Class Narina Woodard.

The civilian awards are broken up into four categories aligned with the four MSCoE Enduring Priorities, each with three levels.

“Our military members continually cycle in and out of Fort Leonard Wood,” Bonner said. “We rely on you for your experience, your knowledge and your continuity to glue us together and ensure mission success.”

In the Develop Warrior Leaders Award category, winners included Gregory Wolf (Strategic), Chad Burrow (Advanced) and Natasha Tanner (Foundational).

In the Readiness, Train and Prepare Award category, winners included Dr. Barbara Kilthau (Strategic), Matilda Adams (Advanced) and Sandra Lide (Foundational).

In the Improving Force Capabilities Award category, winners included Donald Murray (Strategic), Troy Castleman (Advanced) and James Givins (Foundational).

In the Caring for the MSCoE Team Award category, winners included Amanda Koren (Strategic), Sarah Martin (Advanced) and Rebecca Yiznitsky (Foundational).