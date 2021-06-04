Two Missouri teens, missing since May 25, found dead

KYTV-TV

CHADWICK, Mo. (AP) — Two southwestern Missouri teenagers who had been missing since May 25 have been found dead in a vehicle that left the roadway and went down a steep ravine.

KYTV-TV reports that the bodies of Braden Allen Tuck and Damien James Grant were found Thursday near Chadwick in Christian County. Both were 18 and from Forsyth.

Authorities say Tuck and Grant left on May 25 and told relatives they were going to look at flood waters. After they didn't return home, crews launched an extensive search.

On Thursday, passing drivers spotted a crashed SUV down a steep ravine along Highway H. The bodies of the two teenagers were found inside the SUV.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.