May Senior Companion of the Month announced

Phelps County Senior Companion Program

Mary McCutchen of St. James was named Senior Companion of the Month for the month of May.

“I really enjoy my clients talking about their lives,” she says. “Each generation leaves its mark on society; whether it be natural dilemmas, war, inventions, or fashion, they are all telltale signs of being uniquely human. Stories tell who we are and why we do what we do.”

Mary grew up in the Sullivan and St. James areas of Missouri. In her spare time, she enjoys cooking, gardening, crocheting and fishing.

As Senior Companion of the Month, Mary received a $10 gift card from Sinks Pharmacy and a flower arrangement donated by Blossom Basket Florist.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, funded by a grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service (now known as AmeriCorps Seniors) as well as several local groups and individuals.

If you know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion or someone who is 55 or older who would like to become a Senior Companion, call 573-458-6180 for further information.