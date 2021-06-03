Ozark Actors Theatre, Taylor Louderman present Summer Theatre Academy on tour

RDN REPORTS

Ozark Actors Theatre is holding a weeklong Summer Theatre Academy at the end of June and early July in Bourbon, Waynesville and Rolla.

Co-directors for the Summer Theatre Academy are Ozark Actors Theatre education program lead Melissa Albright and Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman.

This year’s lead instructors are Miss Upstate New York Madalyn Teal and Ozark Actors Theatre’s Little Shop of Horrors choreographer Jeremy Cox.

Guest artists include Rolla High School theatre instructor Kelli McNeven, Ozark Actors Theatre’s props and managing director Laura Light, costume designer Jenna Gove, stage manager Jim Welch, and Stephanie Hanson of Stephanie’s School of Dance in Rolla.

Students will engage in various activities throughout the day at the week-long intensive camp, including theatre games, improvisation, vocal technique, dance styles, acting and memorization, arts and crafts, and a question-and-answer session with industry professionals.

The academy will culminate at 3 p.m. on Fridays for a 20-minute finale performance and provide participants with snacks, an academy t-shirt and fun.

“Summer Theatre Academy has been a successful Ozark Actors Theatre tradition for many years here in Rolla,” Louderman said. “We wanted to take it on tour to reach more students and tap into the communities whose arts programs could benefit from our workshop. We have a blast working with the kids and watching them blossom.”

The Summer Theatre Academy will be held from June 21 to June 25 at Bourbon High School, June 28 to July 2 at the ARK Community and Sports Center in Waynesville, and July 5 to July 9 at Ozark Actors Theatre’s new location in Rolla at 612 Pine St.

To register a student, visit www.ozarkactorstheatre.org/sta.

Registration is $150 per student. Scholarships are available.

For more information about Ozark Actors Theatre and to purchase tickets to Ozark Actors Theatre’s professional summer shows, visit www.OzarkActorsTheatre.org.

Ozark Actors Theatre is a professional theatre company in Rolla that occupies the Cedar Street Playhouse. Ozark Actors Theatre allows students to learn and grow in the performing arts by producing programs and monthly workshops year-round. In addition, the theatre’s community theatre branch, The Cedar Street Players, provides performance opportunities for community members of all ages.