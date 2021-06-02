Preferred Hospice of Rolla hires site manager

RDN REPORTS

Preferred Hospice announced that Persephone Bullock, LPN, is now the site manager in the Rolla office.

Preferred Hospice of Missouri has seven offices across the state, covering over 65 counties total. The Rolla office covers patients in Phelps, Dent, Crawford, Gasconade, Maries, Texas and Pulaski.

“Persephone is very professional and has a wealth of knowledge that will help her in this job. She is organized and on top of things. She came highly recommended to us and won us all over during her interviews,” Quality Assurance Nurse Cindy Cole said. “She has been a positive, stabilizing force already in that office. We look for many more years of working together and growing the Rolla office.”

Persephone is originally from Minnesota. After high school, she enlisted in the Navy and met her husband, Keith, while stationed in Guam. Once out of the military, she and Keith moved to his hometown of St. James, and they have been there for the past 18 years. The Bullock’s have two children.

Persephone graduated from Rolla Technical Center’s LPN Program in 2008. Her nursing background includes experience in oncology, neurology, primary care and quality assurance. She became a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality in 2019 and has her bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration.

In her spare time, Persephone and her family love the outdoors. They love to kayak, hike and camp. Both of her children are involved in sports, and they have multiple pets. They are members of the First Church of God in St James and help with the youth groups.

“My leadership style is servanthood. I believe that I am here to serve you and make your job as easy as possible so that you can focus on loving our patients and providing the best care possible. My door is always open, and I appreciate transparent communication,” Persephone said.

Preferred Hospice has been in Missouri for over 15 years, with the Rolla office being the newest. The Preferred Hospice staff consists of nurses, CNAs, social workers, chaplains, physicians and volunteers.

The Hospice Physician for Preferred Hospice of Rolla is Dr. Bohdan Lebedowicz. Together the staff has many years of hospice experience.

For more information, to refer a patient, or to become a volunteer, call Preferred Hospice at 573-426-6751.