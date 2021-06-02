Highways and Transportation Commission approves rehabilitation of Pulaski County Route T bridge

RDN REPORTS

Rehabilitation of the Pulaski County Route T bridge over the Gasconade River, located between Swedeborg and Waynesville, has been approved by the Highways and Transportation Commission.

During their Wednesday meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the project to West Plains Bridge & Grading, LLC, which submitted the low bid of $1.7 million.

The existing Route T Bridge was built in 1973. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, rehabilitation of the bridge is necessary to extend the life and usability of the bridge.

The project consists of repairing the bridge deck, making bridge barrier improvements, increasing bridge pier protection, repairing other bridge components, and improving roadway and safety at both ends of the bridge.

During construction, Route T will have one lane closed at the bridge for approximately five months. Temporary signals will be in place to direct traffic.

This project is scheduled to be completed by December. Before work starts, the Missouri Department of Transportation will alert the public through signs, news releases and social media.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media for project updates.