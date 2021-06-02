Adam Rice receives Donald D. Myers Scholarship at Missouri S&T

RDN REPORTS

Adam Rice, a senior in petroleum engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been awarded the Donald D. Myers Scholarship in recognition of his service to the community and the campus.

The Chillicothe, Missouri, native received the award for the 2021-22 academic year during Missouri S&T’s annual student leaders award ceremony held near the end of the recent spring semester.

“Adam was selected because of his continued service and dedication to addiction abuse recovery not only within other communities, but also our campus community,” says Jennifer Donovan, program administrator for campus engagement in student involvement at S&T. “He certainly exemplifies the kind and caring values that Dr. Myers lived by.”

Rice is a member and former president of both the Blue Key Honor Society and Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. In addition, Rice is a regular volunteer for the Rolla Mission, Linn County Recovery Outreach and a local sober living house.

“He impressed the selection committee by narrating how his own life experiences with addiction and recovery have inspired him to serve with organizations related to addiction abuse recovery,” says Donovan. “He also shared how he is looking forward to finding a position that will support his service endeavors after graduation.”

The scholarship is named for Dr. Donald D. Myers, who was a professor of engineering management at Missouri S&T for over 30 years. Established in 2009 by his family with the contributions of his friends, the scholarship is an annual tribute to his life of service.

The purpose of the scholarship is to recognize and support Missouri S&T students who have contributed to the community or campus through their service.