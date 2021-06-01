Rolla Middle School Artist of the Year awards

RDN REPORTS

Each year, Rolla Middle School selects two pieces of artwork from each grade level to purchase and professionally frame for the Rolla Middle School student art gallery.

“Not only is the artwork visually pleasing, but the student who created each piece has exhibited incredible character throughout the school year,” Rolla Middle School art teacher Jessica Humphrey said. “This is a special time to honor these wonderful students who have created a magnificent piece of art. The artwork will permanently hang in our gallery for all to see for years to come.”

Rolla Middle School 2021 Artist of the Year awardees: